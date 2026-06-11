Air defense forces shot down 195 out of 221 enemy drones, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of June 11, Russia launched another combined attack on Ukrainian territory, using missiles and hundreds of attack drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The enemy attacked Ukrainian territory using:

2 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles (from the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation);

221 attack UAVs (Shahed, "Gerbera", "Italmas", and decoy drones).

The drones were launched from the following locations: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea.

Air defense operations

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 7:30 a.m., air defenses have shot down or suppressed 195 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Consequences of the attack:

missile strikes and 21 drones were recorded hitting 9 locations;

debris from downed UAVs fell at 8 additional locations.

See more: Enemy attacked Pavlohrad: high-rise damaged, 13-year-old boy among injured. PHOTOS (updated)