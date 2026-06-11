Procurement of radars, Aster-30 missiles, and anti-ballistic protection: Fedorov holds conversation with France’s Minister for the Armed Forces Vautrin

Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov held a conversation with France’s Minister for the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs, Catherine Vautrin. The parties discussed cooperation priorities to strengthen Ukrainian air defence and protect Ukrainian cities as early as this year.

The head of Ukraine’s defence ministry reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

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Procurement of radars

"One of the important areas of cooperation is accelerating the procurement of radars. They are a critical component of air defence and increase the effectiveness of detecting aerial threats," Fedorov said.

Read more: UGVs have carried out more than 50,000 evacuation and delivery missions since start of 2026 – Fedorov

Aster-30 missiles

The ministers paid special attention to Aster-30 missiles, which are one of the urgent priorities for strengthening Ukrainian air defence.

Anti-ballistic protection

In addition, the parties focused on developing cooperation to strengthen Ukraine’s anti-ballistic protection.

"Our task is to direct partners’ resources toward solutions that deliver the greatest results for protecting the Ukrainian sky and strengthening the Defence Forces," Fedorov stressed.

Watch more: Ukrainian interceptor drones are already autonomously shooting down Shaheds, technology is being scaled up – Fedorov. VIDEO

Joint defence projects

The parties also separately discussed prospects for localising the production of French weapons in Ukraine and implementing joint defence-industrial projects.

"I am grateful to France for its leadership, consistent support for Ukraine, readiness to work on solutions that strengthen our defence, as well as for its principled position on countering Russia’s shadow fleet, which continues to finance the war," the head of the Defence Ministry added.

Read more: Zelenskyy on "historic" declaration with France: Ukraine to acquire 100 Rafale F4 jets by 2035 and SAMP-T air-defence systems