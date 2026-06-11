About 100 bills for EU accession await consideration in Rada, Kachka says

About 100 bills required for Ukraine’s European integration have been registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated by Taras Kachka, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, during the conference "Europe–Poland–Ukraine: Cooperate Together’26".

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Government sees no obstacles to opening negotiation clusters

According to Kachka, technically, Ukraine was ready to open the first negotiation clusters on accession to the European Union as early as a year and a half ago.

He noted that the issue primarily concerns a political decision by partner countries. At the same time, recent agreements with the Hungarian side, according to him, helped move this process forward.

"Yes, from time to time, either rumours or various statements and assumptions about possible changes in the positions of certain countries appear in the news. We react to all of this and always check: we consult, clarify, and communicate with partners. So I can assure you: as of today, there are no problems with opening Cluster I and all subsequent clusters," Kachka stressed.

Read more: Nordic-Baltic Eight countries back fast-tracking Ukraine’s EU accession

About 100 bills await consideration

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that Ukraine continues to fulfil the conditions required for the negotiation process on EU accession. This concerns not only state institutions but also business.

According to him, an important component is the deepening of integration between Ukrainian and European companies, technologies, and economic instruments.

Special attention will be paid to sectors that may be most sensitive for EU member states, in particular the agro-industrial complex and metallurgy.

Kachka recalled that the current parliament has already adopted a number of important decisions in the areas of anti-corruption policy, judicial reform, and energy.

"As soon as the negotiation clusters are opened and everyone understands that the further pace of European integration will depend only on us, on Ukraine, I think the speed of the government’s and parliament’s work to ensure this process will grow exponentially. Even now, there are already about 100 European integration bills in the Verkhovna Rada awaiting consideration," the government official concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces preparations to open first negotiating cluster with EU