Brussels may approve Ukraine’s purchase of US air defense systems using EU loan funds

Ukraine has not yet submitted an application to the European Commission for the next tranches of the EUR 90 billion EU loan related to military support.

This was stated by European Commission spokesperson Balazs Ujvari in response to a question from a European Pravda correspondent in Brussels, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known about possible arms purchases

The European Commission said it could consider Ukraine’s request to purchase missiles and interceptors for air defence systems from the United States using loan funds.

"As far as I know, we have not yet received the second product schedule. We are holding intensive discussions with Ukraine, and obviously, if there is interest in equipment, whether missile defence systems or air defence systems, this can be put on the negotiating table, and we will consider it," Ujvari said.

He clarified that the first product schedule provides for the purchase of drones. The amount of the first security tranche is EUR 5.9 billion. The disbursement of these funds is expected as early as June.

Read more: Ukraine could receive €9.1 billion from EU as early as June, - European Commission

Conditions for receiving funds and requirements for Ukraine

According to the information, the first package of expenditures under the loan will be directed toward drone production in Ukraine. Its amount is about EUR 6 billion, including EUR 5.9 billion.

To receive part of the budget support, Ukraine must adopt important bills. These concern reforms in the areas of the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

Incidentally, the European Commission has proposed setting the European Union’s budget for 2027 at EUR 200 billion. The European Commission stressed that next year’s budget takes into account the EU’s key political priorities, among which support for Ukraine remains one.

In particular, funding is provided through the Ukraine Facility programme and a new loan mechanism for Ukraine. The draft budget allocates EUR 1.15 billion for these needs.

Read more: European Commission may open first cluster of EU accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova on 16 June – media