Negotiation process between Ukraine, US and Russia suspended. This is actually good for Kyiv, Kellogg says

Washington has temporarily frozen the active phase of the trilateral negotiation track between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, shifting Donald Trump’s chief diplomatic negotiators to efforts to settle the war in Iran. At the same time, the pause is seen in the United States as positive for Kyiv.

This was stated in a comment to Suspilne by Keith Kellogg, former U.S. presidential special envoy for Ukraine and a retired general, Censor.NET reports.

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Trump’s personnel maneuver: from Ukraine to Iran

Kellogg confirmed that the key figures who had previously held dialogue with the parties on ending the war in Ukraine are now focused on the war in Iran.

"Remember the two negotiators working on Iran, Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are also negotiators between Ukraine and Russia, and you cannot be in two places at once. So it is good that they are now working with Iran, and I think the negotiation process has effectively been suspended. That is not bad. That is actually good," he believes.

Read more: Putin: Russia ready for negotiations with Ukraine, war "nearing its end"

Ukraine’s successes

He stressed that Washington’s focus on countering Iran temporarily "leaves Ukraine alone to do its job." However, according to Kellogg, this does not create critical risks for Kyiv, as "Ukraine is doing really well against Russia."

The American politician called on European allies, including the Baltic states and Poland, to stop panicking and "wringing their hands" over the alleged threat of a large-scale Russian invasion of NATO territory. Russia is currently completely exhausted by the war against Ukraine.

"I would not worry about that. I think everyone needs to relax a little and not get carried away with this. I do not think Putin has the capability right now to go into the Baltics, to go into Poland, to actually expand his capabilities beyond where he is operating now. He does not have that combat power. The Ukrainians have effectively destroyed the Russian military," the former special representative said.

Read more: Kremlin on talks with Ukraine: "Russia has not achieved all goals in war"

Sanctions, letter to Putin, and visit to Kyiv

In response to accusations of a possible secret easing of economic pressure on Moscow by Trump’s team, Kellogg assured that the U.S. sanctions package against Russia is "far from over" and that work on restrictions is ongoing.

He also positively assessed Kyiv’s recent direct diplomatic steps, in particular Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s letter to Vladimir Putin (which was delivered through non-public channels). Kellogg noted that he had not seen the text of the document, but considered the very fact that dialogue had begun to be positive.

The general stressed that Donald Trump’s ultimate goal remains a stable peace, as "five years of war is absolutely enough."

At the end, Kellogg announced his personal visit to Ukraine, which is expected to take place in late summer 2026.

See more: Zaluzhnyi met with Kellogg: they discussed war and peace. PHOTO