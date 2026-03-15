Zaluzhnyi met with Kellogg: they discussed war and peace. PHOTO

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, had the opportunity to speak with Keith Kellogg.

He announced this on Facebook, reports Censor.NET.

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What did they talk about?

According to Zaluzhnyi, they discussed war and peace, the responsibility of decision-making, and what future security should look like.

"Strong relationships are built not only on interests, but also on trust, experience and a shared understanding of what is worth fighting for. Thank you for the meaningful conversation and your support for Ukraine," Zaluzhnyi added.

Read more: Investment fund dedicated to Ukraine’s reconstruction launched on one of world’s largest stock exchanges – Zaluzhnyi

What led up to this?

Earlier, Kellogg stated that he had left the Trump administration to be freer to comment on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine and Great Britain launched work of joint commission on cultural issues, - Zaluzhnyi