Zaluzhnyi met with Kellogg: they discussed war and peace. PHOTO
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, had the opportunity to speak with Keith Kellogg.
He announced this on Facebook, reports Censor.NET.
What did they talk about?
According to Zaluzhnyi, they discussed war and peace, the responsibility of decision-making, and what future security should look like.
"Strong relationships are built not only on interests, but also on trust, experience and a shared understanding of what is worth fighting for. Thank you for the meaningful conversation and your support for Ukraine," Zaluzhnyi added.
What led up to this?
Earlier, Kellogg stated that he had left the Trump administration to be freer to comment on Russia’s war against Ukraine.
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