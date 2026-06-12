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Air defense shot down 102 drones out of 117 recorded hits - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of June 12, Russia attacked Ukraine with 117 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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UAV launches were detected coming from the following directions:

  • Orel, Kursk, Millerovo – Russia;
  • Chauda, Gvardeyskoye – Temporary Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Air Defense Operations

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 102 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types.

Нічна атака РФ: сотні дронів, ППО України збила 102 Shahed

Strikes by 14 attack UAVs were recorded at 7 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 8 locations.

Read more on Censor.NET: Air raid alerts were issued across Ukraine due to a ballistic missile threat (updated)

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drone (2724) Anti-aircraft warfare (2178) Air forces (2032)
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