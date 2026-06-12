First cluster regarding Ukraine’s accession to EU could be opened on 15 June, - Kachka

It is realistic to expect all six clusters to be opened during Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations this summer.

This was stated by Taras Kachka, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, during Question Time to the government, reports Censor.NET.

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"There is currently an understanding that the European Union has reached unanimity in deciding to open the clusters. Since last week, there have been four discussions on opening the first cluster. A unanimous vote was recorded in all cases," Kachka noted.

The second meeting of the Ukraine-EU Intergovernmental Commission and the opening of the first cluster, he said, are planned for 15 June.

Watch more: Ukraine’s place is in EU and NATO. Negotiation clusters should be opened as early as this summer, - Estonian President Karis. VIDEO

"This makes it possible to begin preparations within the EU for a decision on opening the other five clusters, literally the very next day. The intention to adopt all decisions regarding all six clusters in June-July this year is realistic at present. And we have received confirmation from all member states. However, this does not mean that the situation cannot change rapidly; there are various rumours and different dynamics.

But we will maintain that unanimity on the EU side and proceed with the opening of the clusters," the Deputy Prime Minister explained.

Kachka noted that the opening of the clusters marks the start of the final stage of EU accession.

"This final stage will involve the adoption of all necessary laws. Currently, there are around 100 draft laws in the Verkhovna Rada – various, comprehensive and specific ones – which are ready for consideration and adoption here in the chamber. I therefore ask you to support and step up this work," he added.