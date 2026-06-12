Zelenskyy has instructed officials to create more opportunities to recruit foreign volunteers into Ukrainian army

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered that opportunities be expanded to recruit foreign volunteers into the Ukrainian army.

The head of state made this announcement in a video address, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"I am grateful to all the volunteers from other countries who are fighting for our freedom in Ukraine, understanding that this concerns the freedom of many other nations.

I have instructed that significantly more opportunities be created to recruit foreign volunteers into the Ukrainian army, and there will be more recruitment mechanisms in place for this purpose," the president said.

Read more: Businesses that fund bringing in of foreign volunteers should be required to set same number of places for reserving Ukrainian men, - Butusov

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has the resources to increase military personnel's salaries.

Read more: Zelenskyy does not support busification - Lubinets. VIDEO