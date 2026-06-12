Zelenskyy urged people to respond to air raid alerts in coming days

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukrainian citizens to take air raid sirens as seriously as possible in the coming days.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a video address by the head of state.

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Warning

"Be sure to pay attention to air raid alerts every day—today and in the days ahead. We understand who we’re dealing with and what Russia is counting on. Instead of peace, they’re choosing missiles. They have no other ‘cards’. We must rely on our own strength and vigilance. Be sure to protect your lives," the president warned.

Read more: May was deadliest month for civilians in Ukraine since beginning of 2022, - UN

What preceded it?

The head of state’s warning came amid official reports from the Ukrainian Air Force regarding the threat of Russia deploying experimental ballistic weapons from the "Kapustin Yar" test site, from which the occupiers had previously launched the "Oreshnik" missile system.

More about "Oreshnik"

The "Oreshnik" missile is a Russian medium-range ground-to-ground ballistic missile equipped with a separable warhead and a solid-fuel rocket engine. Russia typically launches such missiles from the Kapustin Yar test site.

Strikes on Ukraine:

Dnipro – attack on November 21, 2024;

Lviv – attack on January 8, 2026;

Bila Tserkva – attack on May 24, 2026.

Read more: There is threat of "Oreshnik" being deployed from "Kapustin Yar" test site within next 24 hours, - Air Force