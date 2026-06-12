Since start of day, enemy has attacked positions of Ukrainian defenders 69 times, - General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has carried out 69 attacks.

This is according to a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The aggressor is shelling border areas. Today, the following areas in Sumy Oblast were hit: Neskuchne, Tovstodubove, Korenok, Rohizne, Volfyne, Hutko-Ozhynka, Buniachyne, Holubika, Zhuravka, Ulanove, Ryzhivka, Nyzhnia Huta, Atynske, Budky, Bachivsk, Lisne, Rozhkovychi, Ferbuky, and Sumy. In the Chernihiv region: Bohdanove, Senkivka, and Arkhypivka. Nova Sloboda and Hirky in the Sumy region were also hit by airstrikes.

Situation in the North

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 36 attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions, five of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). One enemy assault operation was recorded.

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Battles in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy made two attempts to improve its position in the areas of Starytsia and Lyman. One of these attempts is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, no enemy offensive operations have been reported.

Battles in the east

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 11 attacks toward Zarichne, Lyman, Novoselivka, Serednie, Drobysheve, Ozerne, and Torske. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the occupiers made four attempts to advance toward Zakytne and Kryva Luka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy launched a single attack toward Fedorivka. The attack is ongoing.

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In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders launched 10 attacks toward the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Hruzke, and Vilne.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have attempted 16 times to dislodge our troops from their positions toward the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, and Udachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attempted twice to advance in the Zlagoda area.

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy carried out 21 attacks toward the positions of our defenders in the areas of Rybne, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Verkhnia Tersa, Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Rivnopillia, Varvarivka, Hirke, and Myrne. Four of these attacks are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy carried out one assault operation toward Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not conduct any active offensive operations.

In other sectors, there are currently no significant changes in the situation. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

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