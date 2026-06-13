US and Iran have agreed on final text of peace agreement, - Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that the United States and Iran have agreed on the final text of a peace agreement, and that Islamabad continues to work with both sides to coordinate the next steps.
He wrote about this on the evening of Friday, June 12, on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
The final text of the peace agreement has been agreed upon
He noted that, at the same time, there is an "ongoing disinformation campaign being waged by those who want to derail the peace agreement."
"Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed-upon text of the peace agreement has been reached, and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps. Peace has never been as close as it is now," said the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
- As a reminder, Pakistan is acting as a mediator in negotiations to end the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.
As a reminder:
Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Iran had agreed to abandon its nuclear weapons program as part of a future agreement.
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