Russia produces 40-50 Kh-101 missiles and 60-70 Iskanders every month, - Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia is ramping up missile production and relying on massive strikes.

According to Censor.NET, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this was reported by Oleksandr Zarubay, chief research fellow at the Research Department of the State Research Institute for Testing and Certification of Weapons and Military Equipment

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In particular, the aggressor country is producing Kh-101 missiles around the clock and is capable of manufacturing 40 to 50 such munitions each month.

In addition, the Russians produce about 60–70 "Iskander" missiles every month, noted Alexander Zaruba, chief research fellow at the Research Department of the State Research Institute for Testing and Certification of Weapons and Military Equipment, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Focusing on mass appeal

According to Zaruba, the occupiers are seeking to reduce the cost of missile production, so they are sacrificing accuracy in favor of quantity.

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