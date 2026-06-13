Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 13 June, - Air Force

On the evening of 13 June, Russian attack drones were detected in Ukrainian airspace.

This has been reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Movements of enemy drones

At 18:38 – Reports were received of a KAB in the Zaporizhzhia region.

At 18:50 – Sumy region: a jet-powered UAV flew past Putyvl towards Buryn.

At 19:06 – A UAV in the Sumy region, approaching from the north-east and heading towards Putyvl.

During an air raid alert, stay in a safe place!

It was previously reported that on 13 June, the Russians fired KAB bombs at the centre of Sloviansk: six people were injured, including a child.

See more: Russians strike centre of Sloviansk with KABs: six wounded, including child (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS