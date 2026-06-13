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Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 13 June, - Air Force
On the evening of 13 June, Russian attack drones were detected in Ukrainian airspace.
This has been reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Movements of enemy drones
At 18:38 – Reports were received of a KAB in the Zaporizhzhia region.
At 18:50 – Sumy region: a jet-powered UAV flew past Putyvl towards Buryn.
At 19:06 – A UAV in the Sumy region, approaching from the north-east and heading towards Putyvl.
During an air raid alert, stay in a safe place!
- It was previously reported that on 13 June, the Russians fired KAB bombs at the centre of Sloviansk: six people were injured, including a child.
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