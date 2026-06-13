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News Attack of drones
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Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 13 June, - Air Force

Russian drones are attacking Ukraine

On the evening of 13 June, Russian attack drones were detected in Ukrainian airspace.

This has been reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Movements of enemy drones

At 18:38 – Reports were received of a KAB in the Zaporizhzhia region.

At 18:50 – Sumy region: a jet-powered UAV flew past Putyvl towards Buryn.

At 19:06 – A UAV in the Sumy region, approaching from the north-east and heading towards Putyvl.

During an air raid alert, stay in a safe place!

See more: Russians strike centre of Sloviansk with KABs: six wounded, including child (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

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