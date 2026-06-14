No bilateral meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy planned at G7, - The Guardian

Next week, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the G7 summit. However, no separate bilateral meeting between the two leaders is currently scheduled.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing The Guardian.

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What is known?

According to a White House spokesperson, during the G7 summit, U.S. President Donald Trump will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as with the leaders of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and India. At the same time, the U.S. president’s schedule does not currently include separate talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This information has also been confirmed by sources familiar with the event’s preparations.

Read on Censor.NET: Macron invites Trump to a lavish dinner at Versailles after the G7 summit: they will discuss Ukraine and Iran

What happened before?

Earlier, media reports indicated that Zelenskyy and Trump would meet at the G7 summit in France.

It was also reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in discussions on the situation in Ukraine during the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, on June 16.

Read more: Usyk met with Trump in the Oval Office