Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 15 June, - Air Force

On the evening of 15 June, Russian attack drones were detected in Ukrainian airspace.

This has been reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Movements of enemy drones

At 17:46 – UAV in the Mykolaiv region, heading north-east/north.

At 18:12 – A group of UAVs heading for Kharkiv.

At 19:26 – Sumy region: A UAV flew past Yampil in the direction of Voronezh.

Please stay safe and take shelter!

It was previously reported that the SSU had detained a Russian agent who was coordinating one of the largest-scale attacks on Kyiv on 24 May.

See more: AI implementation and booby traps: AFU discussed modernisation of Russian UAVs and displayed captured samples. PHOTOS