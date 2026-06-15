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News Attack of drones
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Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 15 June, - Air Force

Drone attac

On the evening of 15 June, Russian attack drones were detected in Ukrainian airspace.

This has been reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Movements of enemy drones

At 17:46 – UAV in the Mykolaiv region, heading north-east/north.

At 18:12 – A group of UAVs heading for Kharkiv.

At 19:26 – Sumy region: A UAV flew past Yampil in the direction of Voronezh.

Please stay safe and take shelter!

  • It was previously reported that the SSU had detained a Russian agent who was coordinating one of the largest-scale attacks on Kyiv on 24 May.

See more: AI implementation and booby traps: AFU discussed modernisation of Russian UAVs and displayed captured samples. PHOTOS

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