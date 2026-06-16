Air defence forces have destroyed 114 out of 132 enemy UAVs, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 16 June (from 18:00 on 15 June), Russian forces carried out another large-scale air strike on Ukrainian territory, using ballistic missiles and various types of attack drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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The enemy launched two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles from the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, as well as 132 Shahed, "Gerbera" and "Italmas" strike UAVs and "Parodiya" decoy drones. The launches were carried out from several directions: Shatalovo, Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Air defence operations

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were deployed to repel the air attack.

As of 08:30, air defence had shot down or neutralised 114 enemy UAVs in the north, south and east of the country.

At the same time, missile strikes and 16 attack drones were recorded in nine locations, and debris from downed drones was found in eight locations.

The military reports that the air attack is ongoing — enemy UAVs remain in the sky. Citizens are urged to follow safety guidelines and remain in shelters during air raid alerts.

Read more: Russian drones entered Ukraine via Belarus last night, - State Border Guard Service