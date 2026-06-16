China has rejected allegations that it is training Russian troops to take part in the war against Ukraine. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that such information is untrue and is intended to discredit the country.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian during a press briefing, as reported by "Ukrinform".

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Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, commented on a statement by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas, regarding Brussels’ claims that it has evidence of Chinese experts training Russian military personnel.

"These allegations are completely unfounded; they are pure slander and an attempt to smear China," said Lin Jian.

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The EU has stated that there is evidence

The day before, Kaya Kallas stated that the European Union has confirmation that Russian military personnel are being trained in China to take part in the war against Ukraine.

The statement was made following a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

As a reminder, Censor.NET had previously reported that the European Union has evidence that China has been training hundreds of Russian soldiers on its territory for the war against Ukraine. Beijing had previously denied this.