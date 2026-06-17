97 enemy UAVs out of 119 were neutralized - Air Force

On the night of June 17, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 119 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), as well as Gerber, Italmas, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Read on "Censor.NET": Su-24M bomber crashes in Khmelnytskyi Oblast: pilot and navigator killed

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 a.m., air defenses shot down or neutralized 97 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Consequences

Twenty attack UAVs were recorded striking 11 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 6 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.

Watch more: MiG-29 pilots destroyed Russian UAV operator base using AASM HAMMER bombs. VIDEO