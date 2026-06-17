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Russia launched massive attack on Trostianets in Sumy region: Gas stations in city have been destroyed
On the night of Tuesday, June 17, 2026, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Trostianets in the Sumy region.
The city’s mayor, Yurii Bova, reported this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
"A difficult night. A massive strike on Trostianets. Gas stations in the city have been destroyed. Many homes have been damaged," the report states.
It also notes that there were no civilian casualties.
No further information is available at this time regarding the enemy attack.
What led up to this?
It was previously reported that Russia attacked an equestrian school in the Sumy region, resulting in the deaths of horses.
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