US has not yet extended exemptions from oil sanctions against Russia, - media
As of Wednesday evening, the US Department of the Treasury had not announced any extension of the exemptions from sanctions against Russian oil.
According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by Reuters.
Why was there a delay in reaching a decision?
The previous period during which the exemptions were in force ended at midnight on 17 June. Journalists drew attention to this whilst analysing the situation regarding US sanctions policy.
This situation is unfolding against the backdrop of agreements with Iran that provide for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Previously, the blockade of the strait had led to a rise in global oil prices. As a result, the US administration has repeatedly granted exemptions from the sanctions against Russian oil.
What they’re saying in Washington
At the same time, the lack of a decision does not mean that the exemptions have been definitively withdrawn. Washington has previously allowed exemptions to expire, only to extend them a few days later.
It is also noted that on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump raised the possibility of not extending these exemptions. They were introduced against a backdrop of rising energy prices due to the war with Iran.
- On the eve of the summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, the leaders of the G7 countries agreed to step up pressure on Russia, in particular by imposing new sanctions on oil and gas exports, in order to cut off funding for Putin’s military actions against Ukraine.
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