German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the G7 countries' joint statement was a "real success," in part because they managed to convince U.S. President Donald Trump to sign on to the document.

According to Censor.NET, DW reports on this.

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"This is the first time since President Trump took office that we have adopted a joint statement at the G7 summit and found common ground on the key foreign policy and security issues of our time. I consider this a real success," he said.

What happened before that?

Leaders of the "Group of Seven" countries at the summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, agreed to increase pressure on Russia, in particular by imposing new sanctions on oil and gas exports to cut off funding for Putin's military actions against Ukraine.

Read more: US has changed position on war in Ukraine, expectations are more realistic - Canadian Prime Minister Carney