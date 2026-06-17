US has changed position on war in Ukraine, expectations are more realistic - Canadian Prime Minister Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that the U.S. has changed its stance on the war in Ukraine. The situation on the battlefield is now being assessed more realistically.

He stated this during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"It was about a change in tone regarding Ukraine, a shift in focus, expectations regarding the future course of this war that we believe are more realistic, and a stance against Russia," he said.

In addition, according to Carney, they discussed tightening sanctions against Russia and the possibility of providing Ukraine with additional military aid.

"This," the Canadian prime minister added, "was discussed in considerable detail."

Read more: G7 to increase air defense supplies to Ukraine and consider transferring licenses for production of interceptor missiles, - statement

G7 Summit

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. This was the first in-person meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in nearly four months.

According to media reports, Trump proposed a deal to his allies at the G7: pressure on Russia in exchange for support on Iran.

Read more: Canada has imposed new sanctions on Russia: 162 individuals and companies are now subject to restrictions