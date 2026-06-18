Ministry of Defence has introduced infantry and assault unit contracts: up to 460,000 UAH per month and fixed terms of service

As part of the comprehensive transformation of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, infantry and assault contracts have been introduced, featuring clear terms of service and the highest pay rates.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Defence’s website.

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The new contract is aimed at filling infantry posts in combat units. Assault troops and infantrymen will receive an average of 300,000 hryvnias per month. Those who take the greatest risks deserve the highest remuneration.

Who can sign an infantry-assault contract

The infantry-assault contract is intended for infantrymen, assault troops, combat medics, gunners, driver-mechanics, and other specialists.

The infantry-assault contract may be signed by:

civilians;

serving military personnel;

those discharged from military service during a state of emergency.

A separate contract term is provided for each category.

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What are the terms of service under an infantry-assault contract?

Conscripts may sign a 14-month contract. This period includes the time required for basic general military training (BGMT), where necessary, a period of adaptation within the unit, and combat coordination.

Serving military personnel may sign a 10-month contract.

Those discharged from military service during a state of emergency – from 6 months.

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Clear terms of service guarantee the right to a deferment, so that servicemen can finally return to their families for an extended period.

How long will the deferral last after the contract ends?

The guaranteed basic deferral is 6 months. However, this is the minimum; in practice, the overall duration will be longer depending on participation in combat operations and the number of years of previous military service.

Additional deferrals:

+3 months – for each month of combat duty;

+6 months – for each year of service from 2022 until the contract is signed;

+1 month – for each year of service before 2022.

The duration of the deferral is determined by a combination of all applicable grounds.

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What will the pay be under an infantry-assault contract?

The average monthly salary for an infantryman will be 300,000 hryvnias. The maximum will be no more than 460,000 hryvnias.

Payments consist of two parts – a ‘basic rate’ of 20,000 hryvnias plus additional bonuses based on the ‘10/20/40’ principle.

Combat allowances on the front line:

10,000 hryvnias per day – for carrying out tasks directly at combat positions at platoon-level strongpoints;

20,000 hryvnias – for one day of strike and reconnaissance operations (elimination of small enemy groups, reconnaissance, evacuation, and return to own positions);

40,000 hryvnias – for one day of assault operations involving forward movement.

Ukrainian infantrymen and assault troops are being offered the highest salaries in the world

The rear-area allowance amounts to 10,000 hryvnias per month. Therefore, even if a serviceman is temporarily in the rear – on secondment or on leave – he will receive from 30,000 hryvnias per month.

Additional payments:

100,000 hryvnias – for every enemy taken prisoner;

15,000 hryvnias – for every enemy killed in close combat or a firefight.

If this is the first time a contract is signed, a signing bonus of between 27,000 and 33,000 hryvnias is payable, depending on military rank.

You can also receive a health allowance of 20,000 hryvnias once a year.

Indicative list of roles under the infantry and assault contract

The Ministry of Defence is establishing fair and transparent rules that take the interests of our defenders into account. We are building trust in military service and strengthening our infantry and combat units.

More detailed terms and conditions regarding the new infantry-assault contract can be found on the army.gov.ua website. Answers to frequently asked questions are also published there.

Read more: One way to encourage people to sign contracts is through competence of their commanders, - ’Servant of People’ Fedienko

For enquiries regarding the new contracts, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has set up a helpline on 1519.

The first stage of the Defence Forces’ transformation involves more than just new contracts with clear terms of service. The Ministry of Defence has also introduced new rules for transfers between units and the return of service personnel from the Reserve Forces.