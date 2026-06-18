Laura Loomer, an influential American blogger with close ties to Donald Trump, admitted that she had fallen victim to Russian propaganda and had been under its influence.

Journalist Ostap Yarysh reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian propaganda

According to her, Russia skillfully manipulated her and other conservatives in the U.S.

After ten years of constantly being told about the "Russian conspiracy" and "Russian interference" in the U.S. elections, we’ve grown tired of the topic of Russia. We’re fed up with it being blamed for everything, and many of us have started to view it with excessive sympathy. It was as if we’d put on rose-colored glasses, thinking that every time someone mentioned Russia, it was just another attempt to spread lies against Donald Trump and the conservative movement. We were all called Russian bots. Remember? And that’s why you started to sympathize with the Russians, because people like me were called bots; they claimed we weren’t real people and that we were part of a Russian campaign to support Trump against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. But now, when I hear Russians say, "We must denazify Ukraine" or "We must continue our brutal war against Ukraine," while at the same time positioning themselves as an Orthodox Christian nation—even though in reality they’re killing hundreds of thousands of young Ukrainian Christians and supporting real neo-Nazis in the U.S.—I think, "Wow, we fell for Russian propaganda." And I fell for it myself.

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According to Lumer, she had long been opposed to Ukraine and kept repeating these arguments, believing she was saying the right things.

"But I didn't even realize how much the propaganda on the internet was emotionally manipulating me," she added.

She also told her audience of millions how Russia is killing civilians and lying about "Ukrainian Nazis" and so on.

Lumer is close to Trump

Yarish noted that the blogger communicates directly with the president, appears in the Oval Office, and may even advise Trump on personnel decisions.

Read more: Number of G7 countries are set to produce long-range missiles in Ukraine, - media

What influenced her?

According to the journalist, several factors came together in a fortunate way.

"First, there was Lumer’s bitter conflict with conservative bloggers Kendes Owens, Tucker Carlson, and others who broke away from the MAGA movement over the war in Iran and a falling-out with Trump. Lumer had long accused them of disrespecting the president and collaborating with Israel’s enemies.

And then this happens: Kendess Owens, whom Laura Loomer hates, travels to Russia and speaks at Putin’s forum in St. Petersburg. She is actively promoted by RT and the entire Kremlin propaganda machine, and in return, Kendess extols Russia’s greatness. "This acts as an additional irritant and only provokes even stronger criticism from Laura Loomer," Yarysh explained.

Read more: Number of G7 countries are set to produce long-range missiles in Ukraine, - media

At the same time, the editor of the Lumer podcast was in Ukraine on a press tour. He visited Odesa and Kyiv, staying there during the intense shelling; he heard the sound of rockets and saw the destruction of residential buildings; he spoke with officials, religious leaders, activists, and ordinary people.

"And it seems this visit did indeed clarify things for him. He returned to the U.S. with a clear understanding: Ukraine is fighting for values dear to Americans, while Russia is trying to erase its history and culture. One couldn't imagine a better time for this trip," the journalist added.

Therefore, according to Yarysh, Ukraine has gained—at least for a while—a very unexpected and useful ally. And this is definitely not something to be overlooked.

He visited Odesa and Kyiv, being there during the massive shelling, heard the sound of martyrs and saw the destruction of residential buildings, talked with officials, religious leaders, activists, and ordinary people.

"And it seems that this visit did clarify something for him. He returned to the United States with a clear understanding: Ukraine is fighting for values ​​close to Americans, and Russia is trying to erase its history and culture. There is no better time for this trip," the journalist added.

Therefore, in Yarysh's opinion, Ukraine has gained a very unexpected and useful ally, at least for a while. And this is definitely not something to be neglected.