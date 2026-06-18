Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones on evening of June 18, - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of June 18, Russian attack drones were detected in Ukrainian airspace.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Movement of enemy drones

At 7:47 p.m. — A UAV was spotted in northern Chernihiv Oblast along the border with Belarus, heading toward northern Kyiv Oblast.

Updated information

At 21:37 – Sumy Oblast: a jet-powered UAV heading toward Konotop.

At 21:41 – KAB launches toward Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

At 21:50 – Chernihiv Oblast: a jet-powered UAV heading toward Ichnia.

Updated information

At 22:12 — A jet-powered UAV heading toward Brovary/Kyiv.

Take care of yourselves and stay in shelters!

Throughout the day on June 18, the occupiers struck the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times: two people were killed and 17 were wounded.

Watch more: Russian man is driving and is outraged by the drone attacks: "Two kilometres to the Moscow Ring Road, for f#ck’s sake! Question: ’Why the f#ck is all this stuff flying over here?’". VIDEO