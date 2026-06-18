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Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones on evening of June 18, - Air Force (updated)
On the evening of June 18, Russian attack drones were detected in Ukrainian airspace.
This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Movement of enemy drones
At 7:47 p.m. — A UAV was spotted in northern Chernihiv Oblast along the border with Belarus, heading toward northern Kyiv Oblast.
Updated information
At 21:37 – Sumy Oblast: a jet-powered UAV heading toward Konotop.
At 21:41 – KAB launches toward Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
At 21:50 – Chernihiv Oblast: a jet-powered UAV heading toward Ichnia.
Updated information
At 22:12 — A jet-powered UAV heading toward Brovary/Kyiv.
Take care of yourselves and stay in shelters!
Throughout the day on June 18, the occupiers struck the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times: two people were killed and 17 were wounded.
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