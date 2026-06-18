Enemy fired missile with cluster munitions at community in Sumy region: woman killed

Today, June 18, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the territory of the Duboviazivska community in the Sumy region, resulting in one fatality.

This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET

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What is known

As noted, the Russians targeted civilian infrastructure—specifically, a household.

Unfortunately, a local resident died as a result of severe injuries. The 78-year-old woman was in her garden at the time of the Russian strike.

See more: Day in Sumy region: two dead and 14 wounded as result of shelling. PHOTOS

Missile with cluster munitions

According to preliminary information, the enemy used a missile with cluster munitions.

"I urge residents of the community not to approach debris or any suspicious objects. If you find any, immediately notify emergency services," Hryhorov stressed.

See more: Russian drone killed cyclist in Shostka community: two more people were injured. PHOTO