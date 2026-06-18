Enemy fired missile with cluster munitions at community in Sumy region: woman killed
Today, June 18, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the territory of the Duboviazivska community in the Sumy region, resulting in one fatality.
This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET
What is known
As noted, the Russians targeted civilian infrastructure—specifically, a household.
Unfortunately, a local resident died as a result of severe injuries. The 78-year-old woman was in her garden at the time of the Russian strike.
Missile with cluster munitions
According to preliminary information, the enemy used a missile with cluster munitions.
"I urge residents of the community not to approach debris or any suspicious objects. If you find any, immediately notify emergency services," Hryhorov stressed.
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