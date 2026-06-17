Russian drone killed cyclist in Shostka community: two more people were injured. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 17 June 2026, the enemy attacked the Shostka community. A drone strike was recorded near an educational establishment.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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There has been a casualty

As noted, sadly, a 57-year-old man was killed. At the time of the strike, he was near the impact site – he was riding a bicycle.

"Our sincere condolences go out to the family of the deceased. Two other people are believed to have been injured. They are receiving the necessary medical care," the statement reads.



Details regarding the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Strike on a petrol station in Trostianets

He recalled that the enemy had launched a massive strike on a petrol station in the Trostianets community.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the attack by Russian UAVs has caused significant damage to the petrol station’s infrastructure. Four people were injured and have been given the necessary assistance.

See more: Occupiers attacked Nova Poshta’s sorting hub in Sumy: there were parcels worth over 42 million hryvnias. PHOTO

After dealing with the immediate aftermath, the situation was assessed together with the community, relevant services and business representatives. The situation remains under control.



"Such attacks are not isolated incidents. The enemy is systematically targeting fuel infrastructure facilities in the region to disrupt logistics and the supply of fuel to communities," emphasises Hryhorov.

See more: Day in Sumy region: two dead and 14 wounded as result of shelling. PHOTOS