ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12864 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Sumy region
1 020 3

Russian drone killed cyclist in Shostka community: two more people were injured. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 17 June 2026, the enemy attacked the Shostka community. A drone strike was recorded near an educational establishment.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

There has been a casualty

As noted, sadly, a 57-year-old man was killed. At the time of the strike, he was near the impact site – he was riding a bicycle.

Strike on Shostka

"Our sincere condolences go out to the family of the deceased. Two other people are believed to have been injured. They are receiving the necessary medical care," the statement reads.

Details regarding the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Strike on a petrol station in Trostianets

He recalled that the enemy had launched a massive strike on a petrol station in the Trostianets community.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the attack by Russian UAVs has caused significant damage to the petrol station’s infrastructure. Four people were injured and have been given the necessary assistance.

See more: Occupiers attacked Nova Poshta’s sorting hub in Sumy: there were parcels worth over 42 million hryvnias. PHOTO

Strike on a petrol station in Trostyanets

After dealing with the immediate aftermath, the situation was assessed together with the community, relevant services and business representatives. The situation remains under control.

"Such attacks are not isolated incidents. The enemy is systematically targeting fuel infrastructure facilities in the region to disrupt logistics and the supply of fuel to communities," emphasises Hryhorov.

See more: Day in Sumy region: two dead and 14 wounded as result of shelling. PHOTOS

  • Together with the head of the local community and petrol station owners, plans are being drawn up to deploy mobile refuelling stations to provide a backup fuel supply for residents, emergency services, utility companies and other critical services.
  • Separate anti-drone and engineering defence measures have been put in place at the sites. However, last night the enemy launched a massive precision strike, causing significant damage.
  • In light of the attack’s consequences, solutions to strengthen the protection of such facilities are being further developed in collaboration with the business sector.

Author: 

gas station (33) shoot out (17626) Sumy region (1839) Shostka (43) Trostyanets (20) Okhtyrskyy district (37) Shostkynskyy district (108)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 