Russia announced removal of over 700,000 Ukrainian children from occupied territories, - Lubinets

Russia has claimed to have taken more than 700,000 Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine to its territory.

According to Censor.NET, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said this on the Army FM radio program.

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According to the ombudsman, Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, had previously stated that 744,000 Ukrainian children living in the occupied territories had been taken to Russia.

At the same time, Ukrainian authorities have officially documented the illegal removal of 19,500 children.

Lubinec noted that since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has managed to bring back 2,274 children.

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According to him, the repatriation process remains complicated because there is no one-size-fits-all mechanism. Each case requires separate negotiations, the preparation of documents, and the coordination of logistics.

International partners, including the United States, Qatar, the Vatican, and a number of other countries, are involved in the effort to bring Ukrainian children home. Ukrainian charitable organizations are also providing assistance.

The Ombudsman added that there may currently be about 1.6 million Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories.

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