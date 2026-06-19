Trump and G7 leaders sent positive signal regarding granting of licenses to Ukraine for production of air defense systems, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had received a positive signal from the leaders of the G7, including U.S. President Donald Trump, regarding the granting of licenses to Ukraine for the production of air defense systems.

The head of state made this remark during a joint press conference with Honduran President Nasry Asfura in Kyiv on June 19, according to "Ukrinform", as reported by Censor.NET.

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A positive signal from the G7

Journalists asked the president about the specific outcomes of his meetings with G7 leaders, particularly with U.S. President Trump.

"Strengthening Ukraine’s air defense. I received a positive signal on this from the entire G7, including President Trump. For the first time, the U.S. side is taking a positive view of licenses for the production of our missiles," Zelenskyy replied.

He recalled that he had previously appealed to Washington on multiple occasions, asking for licenses to produce air defense systems for Ukraine.

"You know, starting with President (Joe - ed.) Biden’s administration. But we’ve never received anything... God willing, they’ll hold all the necessary consultations with Raytheon and other manufacturers and discuss the matter with the military. I very much hope that they will return with a positive response, and that we will be able to obtain licenses so that our companies - both the private sector and our state-owned defense industry firms - can help Ukraine, can help the countries of the Middle East, and can help the countries of Europe as well," the president said.

Read more: US will consider issue of license for production of American missiles in Ukraine, - Trump

What preceded it?

It was previously reported that, in a joint statement following the summit in Evian, the leaders of the G7 countries confirmed their readiness to grant Ukraine licenses that would allow it to organize the production of interceptor missiles directly on Ukrainian territory.

U.S. President Trump stated that the United States would consider granting Ukraine a license to produce American interceptor missiles.

Read more: Number of G7 countries are set to produce long-range missiles in Ukraine, - media