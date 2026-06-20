Witkoff to hold talks with Iran in Switzerland on future peace deal, - CNN

U.S. President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff is traveling to Switzerland, where he plans to hold talks with the Iranian side on the terms of a future peace agreement.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by CNN, citing an American official.

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What do the sources say?

"It is also expected that President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will join," the statement said.

No further information regarding possible negotiations is available at this time.

Watch more: Russia is awaiting visit from Witkoff and Kushner to hear how they plan to implement agreements regarding Ukraine, – Lavrov. VIDEO

What happened before that?

Earlier, Trump called for a complete ceasefire in the Middle East and stated that the U.S. is committed to peace.

Read more: US and Iran have agreed on final text of peace agreement, - Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif