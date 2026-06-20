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News Talks between the US and Iran
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Witkoff to hold talks with Iran in Switzerland on future peace deal, - CNN

Witkoff goes to Switzerland for talks with Iran

U.S. President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff is traveling to Switzerland, where he plans to hold talks with the Iranian side on the terms of a future peace agreement.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by CNN, citing an American official.

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What do the sources say?

"It is also expected that President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will join," the statement said.

No further information regarding possible negotiations is available at this time.

Watch more: Russia is awaiting visit from Witkoff and Kushner to hear how they plan to implement agreements regarding Ukraine, – Lavrov. VIDEO

What happened before that?

Earlier, Trump called for a complete ceasefire in the Middle East and stated that the U.S. is committed to peace.

Read more: US and Iran have agreed on final text of peace agreement, - Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif

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Iran (812) USA (7163) Switzerland (140) Steve Witkoff (190)
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