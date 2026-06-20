Witkoff to hold talks with Iran in Switzerland on future peace deal, - CNN
U.S. President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff is traveling to Switzerland, where he plans to hold talks with the Iranian side on the terms of a future peace agreement.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by CNN, citing an American official.
What do the sources say?
"It is also expected that President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will join," the statement said.
No further information regarding possible negotiations is available at this time.
What happened before that?
Earlier, Trump called for a complete ceasefire in the Middle East and stated that the U.S. is committed to peace.
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