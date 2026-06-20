Russian forces are attacking Kyiv region with ’shaheds’: air defence systems are operational

Russian forces are currently attempting to attack the Kyiv region with strike drones.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

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Details from the Regional Military Administration

"Attention! Kyiv region! A UAV has been detected in the airspace. Air defence systems may be engaging enemy targets. Remain in shelters until the air raid alert ends. Ensure your own safety. Please observe a news blackout – do not film or post online any footage of our defenders in action," the statement reads.

There’s a curse on Kyiv

It should be noted that an alert has also been issued in Kyiv.

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