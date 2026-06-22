Russia launched attack using "Iskander" and 88 drones. 79 enemy UAVs were shot down, - Air Force

On the night of June 22, 2026, Russian Federation troops attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile launched from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as 88 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press centre.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did the air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m., air defenses had shot down or suppressed 79 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.

See more: Drone attack on a dry cargo ship: Ukrainian Navy rescues crew, fatalities reported. PHOTO

Ballistic missile strikes and strikes by five attack UAVs were recorded at six locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at nine locations.

"The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety rules!," the Air Force emphasizes.

What led up to this?

Earlier reports indicated that Russia was attacking Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of June 21.

Read more: Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Kinzhals", ballistics and 105 drones: Air Defense neutralized 96 UAVs, - Air Force