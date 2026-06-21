Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Kinzhals", ballistics and 105 drones: Air Defense neutralized 96 UAVs, - Air Force

On the night of June 21, 2026, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles launched from the Voronezh region, two "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (launched from airspace over the Ryazan Oblast), and 105 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, "Banderol" loitering munitions, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defenses shot down or neutralized 96 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

Watch more: MiG-29 crews destroyed a building housing a concentration of occupiers with two air strikes. VIDEO

Ballistic missiles and 6 attack UAVs were recorded as having struck 6 locations, and debris was found at 5 locations. Information regarding two aeroballistic missiles is being verified.

"The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.

What happened before that?

It was reported earlier that an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K.

It was also reported that on the evening of Saturday, June 20, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with strike drones. Air raid alerts were issued in several regions.

See more: Russia launched 7 ’Iskander’ ballistic missiles and 239 UAVs at Ukraine: air defence systems intercepted 4 missiles and 212 UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS