Russia launched 7 ’Iskander’ ballistic missiles and 239 UAVs at Ukraine: air defence systems intercepted 4 missiles and 212 UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 18 June, Russian occupiers launched ballistic missiles and over 200 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The enemy launched 7 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh, Bryansk, and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation, and 239 UAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation; Gvardeyskoye in the temporarily occupied territory (TOT) of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea; and the TOT of Donetsk.

Read more: 97 enemy UAVs out of 119 were neutralized - Air Force

How did the air defence perform?

As of 08:00, air defence had shot down or neutralised 216 targets – 4 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles and 212 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas and other types in the north, south and east of the country.

Two ballistic missiles and 26 attack UAVs were recorded striking nine locations, and debris was found at seven locations. Information regarding a further ballistic missile is being verified.

The enemy’s attack is ongoing, with enemy UAVs currently in the airspace.

Read more: Su-24M bomber crashed in Khmelnytskyi region: pilot and navigator killed