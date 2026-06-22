More spending on security and defence sector: Zelenskyy has signed law amending 2026 state budget

On Monday, 22 June, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed a law amending the 2026 state budget, with the primary aim of increasing expenditure on the security and defence sector.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

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The law has been signed by the President

Under the law, defence and security spending will rise by 1.56 trillion hryvnia. The revised 2026 state budget provides for an increase in revenue of 2 trillion 291 billion hryvnia from three sources, bringing total revenue to almost 5 trillion 196 billion hryvnia.

Sources of funding:

EU financial support (enhanced cooperation mechanism) – 2 trillion 221 billion UAH;

additional revenue arising from the implementation of Ukraine’s Plan (implementation of the EU’s ‘Ukraine Facility’ initiative) – 47.7 billion UAH;

an increase in personal income tax revenue resulting from a rise in military personnel’s pay – 22.6 billion hryvnias.

Read more: There is 180 billion hryvnia ’hole’ in 2026 state budget for military salaries; there are not even enough funds to match last year’s level of payments, – Zhelezniak

What led up to it?

It was previously reported that on 10 June 2026, the Verkhovna Rada amended the State Budget for 2026. This decision will enable additional resources to be channelled towards funding the Defence Forces and protecting the population.