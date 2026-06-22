MP from Kharkiv region ’stashed’ community equipment at his mother-in-law’s house, worth 14.5 million hryvnias

In the Kharkiv region, a member of the district council is suspected of embezzling more than 14.5 million hryvnias’ worth of property belonging to a municipal enterprise.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement from the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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Plan for the evacuation of community property

According to the investigation, the director of a construction company, who is also a member of the Bohodukhiv District Council of the 8th convocation, entered into a contract with a municipal enterprise for the refurbishment of the sewage treatment works in the town of Valky.

Under the terms of the contract, the contractor received over 14.5 million UAH. This money was used to purchase specialised equipment, including submersible biodiscs, pumps, dosing stations and screw screens. This equipment was stored on the company’s premises.

Following the start of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion, the director offered to evacuate the equipment to the western regions free of charge due to the threat of shelling.

However, instead of being stored safely in the Chernivtsi region, the equipment remained in the Kharkiv region, on the premises of his mother-in-law’s household.

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Losses of over 14.5 million hryvnias

The investigation established that the parties had entered into a contract for safekeeping. Under this contract, the director was to transport the equipment to Chernivtsi.

However, the equipment remained in the Kharkiv region, where the suspect used it for business purposes.

In January 2024, when the client demanded the return of the equipment, the director claimed that it had allegedly been destroyed during the hostilities.

The public prosecutor’s office states that these actions have caused the municipal enterprise losses amounting to over 14.5 million UAH.