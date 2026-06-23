Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down 118 enemy drones out of 135 UAVs, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of June 23, Russian troops launched a drone attack on Ukrainian territory. The enemy used strike and decoy UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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According to military sources, the enemy launched an attack using 135 Shahed-type strike UAVs, as well as "Gerbera" and "Italmas" drones and "Parodiya" decoy drones.

The drones were launched from Russian territory, specifically from the Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Millerovo regions.

The air attack was repelled by aviation units, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Air defense results

As of 08:00, Ukrainian air defenses had shot down or neutralized 118 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

At the same time, 13 strikes by attack drones were recorded at 11 locations, and debris from downed drones fell on three additional sites.

The attack continued in several regions

Military officials report that the attack was still ongoing at the time of this report—with some enemy UAVs remaining in the airspace.

Defense forces urged citizens to follow safety guidelines and stay in shelters during air raid alerts.

Watch more: MiG-29 fighter pilots struck Russian UAV command post along with its personnel. VIDEO