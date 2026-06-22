MiG-29 fighter pilots struck Russian UAV command post along with its personnel. VIDEO

Pilots from the Ukrainian Air Force carried out an air strike on an enemy UAV command post on one section of the front line.

According to Censor.NET, one of the Ukrainian pilots shared footage of the operation on his Telegram channel, ‘Sunflower’.

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In the video released, crews of MiG-29 fighter jets deliver a precise strike with aerial bombs on a building that the Russian military was using as a UAV command post.

As a result of the strike, the building was destroyed along with the enemy personnel inside.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,391,950 people (+1,290 per day), 12,049 tanks, 44,479 artillery systems, 24,797 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Read more: Russia launched attack using "Iskander" and 88 drones. 79 enemy UAVs were shot down, - Air Force