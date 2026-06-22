MiG-29 fighter pilots struck Russian UAV command post along with its personnel. VIDEO
Pilots from the Ukrainian Air Force carried out an air strike on an enemy UAV command post on one section of the front line.
According to Censor.NET, one of the Ukrainian pilots shared footage of the operation on his Telegram channel, ‘Sunflower’.
In the video released, crews of MiG-29 fighter jets deliver a precise strike with aerial bombs on a building that the Russian military was using as a UAV command post.
As a result of the strike, the building was destroyed along with the enemy personnel inside.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password