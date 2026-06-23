High Anti-Corruption Court has seized Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba’s flat and parking space

The Anti-Corruption Court has seized assets held by Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

This concerns a flat worth 4.4 million hryvnias and a parking space worth 520,000 hryvnias.

"The freeze was imposed at the request of prosecutors from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.



According to the prosecution, Kuleba uses this property and has a real opportunity to influence his sister to dispose of the property so that these assets cannot be confiscated in the future.



However, it will now be impossible to sell the property or use it as collateral," the statement reads.

Read more: SAPO is requesting seizure of nearly 5 million hryvnias in unjustified assets from Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba

What led up to this?

As a reminder, Censor.NET previously reported that the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) had applied to the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), requesting that assets worth almost 5 million hryvnias acquired by Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba be recognised as unjustified.

Read more: Supporting Umerov is biggest mistake AntAC has ever made, - Shabunin