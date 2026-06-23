In the UK, Keir Starmer, who yesterday announced his resignation as the country’s Prime Minister, held secret talks with his potential successor, Andy Burnham.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article in The Times.

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Quiet negotiations outside government offices

It is reported that Starmer left Downing Street and held an hour-long meeting with Bernam outside government premises. This was their first conversation since Bernam’s return to Westminster.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the forthcoming change of leadership. Starmer promised to ensure a smooth handover of power.

Read more: Britain will provide Ukraine with 150,000 drones and more than 350 missiles by end of year, - Defense Minister Jarvis

The transfer of power and the reaction of international partners

According to sources, the talks were aimed at organising a smooth transition of power following the resignation of the current Prime Minister. A key focus was the agreement on continuity of government.

As a reminder, on 22 June, Keir Starmer announced that he was stepping down as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Following this, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, thanked him for his cooperation.