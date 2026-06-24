Russia launched 101 UAVs over Ukraine: Air Defense neutralized 95 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian occupiers launched 101 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The launches were detected coming from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk—Russian Federation; TOT—Donetsk; and Gvardeyskoye—TOT, Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Watch more: Su-27 pilots destroyed Russian infantry concentration near Udachne. VIDEO

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 08:30, air defenses have shot down or neutralized 95 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.

Six attack UAVs were recorded striking five locations, and debris was found at six locations.

The enemy's attack continues, and Russian UAVs are being detected in the airspace.

Read more: Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down 118 enemy drones out of 135 UAVs, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS