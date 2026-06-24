The Kremlin has stated that there are currently no agreements regarding negotiations with Ukraine.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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There are no agreements

"No, there are no agreements," said Peskov.

Negotiations involving the US

Regarding the prospects for the continuation of talks involving representatives of the US administration, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, he remarked: "We understand that these discussions will continue."

Peskov added that Moscow is grateful to them for their efforts and considers them to be very constructive: "They are prepared to listen to all sides."

Read more: Putin and Lukashenko will discuss Zelenskyy’s "utterly aggressive threats" against Belarus, - Kremlin

What led up to it

As a reminder, the day before, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine from the point at which they were left off.