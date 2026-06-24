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News UAV attack on oil refinery of Russia Strike on oil refinery in Moscow
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Do you consider strikes on Russian oil refineries an effective strategy? Vote in Censor.NET’s Telegram channel

Moscow Oil Refinery

Due to attacks by Ukrainian drones, the Moscow oil refinery will remain out of operation for at least six months.

The enterprise is the largest fuel supplier in the Moscow region.

In June, it was attacked twice by Ukrainian drones, causing the refinery to fully halt operations.

Do you consider strikes on Russian oil refineries an effective strategy?

Take part in the poll on Censor.NET’s Telegram channel and see what our other readers think.

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Moscow (287) Oil refineries (377) attack (839)
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