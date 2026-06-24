Do you consider strikes on Russian oil refineries an effective strategy? Vote in Censor.NET’s Telegram channel
Due to attacks by Ukrainian drones, the Moscow oil refinery will remain out of operation for at least six months.
The enterprise is the largest fuel supplier in the Moscow region.
In June, it was attacked twice by Ukrainian drones, causing the refinery to fully halt operations.
Do you consider strikes on Russian oil refineries an effective strategy?
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