Russia fired ballistic missiles and 90 UAVs at Ukraine: Air defense forces neutralized 83 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on June 24, Russian occupiers launched a ballistic missile and 90 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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What did the occupiers use in their attack?

Thus, the ruscists launched an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile from occupied Crimea, as well as 90 Shahed-type UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation; Hvardiiske — temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea; and the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk.

See more: Enemy attacked five districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: petrol stations, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged. PHOTOS

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 08:30, air defenses shot down or suppressed 83 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.

A ballistic missile strike and 6 strike UAVs were recorded at 7 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 9 locations.

The enemy attack is ongoing, and enemy UAVs are being detected in the airspace.

See more: Russia attacked petrol station in Zaporizhzhia this morning: over past 24 hours, Russians have killed two people and injured 22 in region. PHOTOS