Russia fired ballistic missiles and 90 UAVs at Ukraine: Air defense forces neutralized 83 targets. INFOGRAPHICS
Starting at 6:00 p.m. on June 24, Russian occupiers launched a ballistic missile and 90 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
What did the occupiers use in their attack?
Thus, the ruscists launched an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile from occupied Crimea, as well as 90 Shahed-type UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation; Hvardiiske — temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea; and the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk.
How did the air defense system perform?
As of 08:30, air defenses shot down or suppressed 83 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.
A ballistic missile strike and 6 strike UAVs were recorded at 7 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 9 locations.
The enemy attack is ongoing, and enemy UAVs are being detected in the airspace.
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