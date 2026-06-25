Emergency power outages have been implemented on left bank of Kyiv (updated)

Emergency power outages have been implemented on the left bank of Kyiv.

This was announced by YASNO CEO Serhii Kovalenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Reports circulating online indicated that voltage fluctuations were recorded on the left bank of the capital, and power outages occurred in some areas.

"Emergency power cuts are being implemented on the left bank of Kyiv on the orders of NEC Ukrenergo. No further details are available at this time," Kovalenko noted.

The information was later confirmed by DTEK.

"Ukrenergo" explained the reason for the power outages:

"Due to a technical malfunction at one of the power facilities, emergency power outages have been implemented for all categories of consumers in some districts of Kyiv.

Emergency repair work has already begun. Power company staff are doing everything possible to restore the damaged equipment to operation as soon as possible."

Read more: Power outages in 4 regions due to Russian strikes, - Ministry of Energy

What preceded it?

Earlier, "Ukrenergo" stated that prolonged power outages are possible this summer due to the heat and shelling of power facilities.

Read more: Part of occupied Crimea is without power following overnight attack. Thermal power plant is on fire in Kerch. VIDEO