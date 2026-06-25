Mayor of Ukrainka, Turenko, is suspected of land misappropriation and embezzlement of more than 75 million hryvnias in public funds

A mayor in the Kyiv region has been notified that he is suspected of land misappropriation and embezzlement of more than 75 million hryvnias in public funds.

According to Censor.NET sources within law enforcement agencies, the case involves Oleksandr Turenko, the mayor of the city of Ukrainka.

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Details

According to the regional prosecutor’s office, the official organized a scheme to seize land from the water fund through front men.

"Initially, the land plots were registered as private property, and subsequently, some of them were legalized by entering into purchase and sale agreements with third parties.

It was also established that in 2025, the suspect again took possession of land from the water and forest reserves by entering false information into documentation and state registries. As a result of the artificial alteration of coordinates, the land plots were effectively relocated to more valuable areas—specifically, to a forest area and the riparian protection zone of the Stuhna River," the statement reads.

See more: Organised group arrested for misappropriating over 60 hectares of land in Kyiv region, - National Police. VIDEO&PHOTOS

There was also evidence of alleged embezzlement of budget funds during the execution of a contract for landscaping the community’s territory, valued at nearly 8.5 million UAH.

"More than 1,500 hours of specialized equipment operation were unjustifiably included in the certificates of completion, even though the use of such equipment was not provided for either in the procurement terms or in regulatory documents. Despite this, the mayor signed the acceptance certificates for the completed work, which served as the basis for transferring over 1.3 million hryvnias in budget funds to the contractor.

The total value of the land assets and budget funds that are the subject of the criminal proceedings exceeds 75 million hryvnias," the prosecutor’s office stated.

See more: Multi-million scheme: Derkach misappropriated 41.5 hectares of protected lands in Koncha-Zaspa worth over UAH 595 million. PHOTOS

Currently, a motion has been filed with the court requesting that the suspect be placed in pretrial detention, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of 75 million hryvnias, as well as his removal from office.

Furthermore, during covert investigative operations conducted in the official’s office, conversations were recorded that may indicate the planning of schemes for the illegal privatization of land and the receipt of undue benefits during the allocation of budget funds. These facts will be subject to a separate legal assessment as part of the criminal proceedings.

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