Russian night attack: Air defense shot down 177 out of 196 targets, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of June 26 (starting at 6:00 p.m. on June 25), Russian troops launched a combined attack on Ukrainian territory, using ballistic missiles and various types of attack drones.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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The enemy launched:

7 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launched from the Bryansk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation);

189 attack UAVs of the Shahed, "Gerbera," and "Italmas" types, as well as "Parodiya" decoy drones.

The drones were launched from Russian territory, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Air defense operations

According to military sources, the main targets of the missile strikes were Poltava and Kyiv regions.

The air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicle systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or suppressed 177 targets—3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 174 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, center, and east of the country.

Four ballistic missiles and 11 attack UAVs were recorded striking 12 locations, and debris from downed targets was found at 6 locations.

Watch more: MiG-29 fighter pilots destroy occupiers’ dugouts and ammunition with aerial bombs. VIDEO

What led up to this?

On the evening of June 25, Russian troops launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv. Two people are reported to have been wounded as a result of the attack.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia region. A private home was damaged in the strike, a fire broke out, and a 55-year-old woman was injured.

Energy and civilian infrastructure in the Vylkivska urban territorial community were also attacked. The strike caused a fire.

On the night of June 26, the Kremenchuk district came under a combined attack by missiles and UAVs. Industrial facilities were hit, and there are partial power outages; no casualties were reported.

Read more: 14 people, including child, were injured as result of Russian strikes on Kherson region