Russia is losing control over logistics in Crimea: humanitarian risks are possible, - 1st OSH

Logistics issues for the Russian Federation in Crimea could escalate, affecting both military and civilian needs and potentially leading to humanitarian risks.

According to Censor.NET, the commander of the First Separate Assault Battalion on Slawa.TV and on Espreso spoke about this in the program "Ukrainian Focus. Morning" on Slawa.TV and "Espreso," Dmytro "Perun" Filatov, commander of the First Separate Assault Regiment named after Dmytro Kotsyubailo (1st SAR), spoke about this.

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"At the moment, we can see that the enemy has completely stopped supplying its forces from Crimea. In other words, fuel tankers used to pass through Crimea, but we no longer see that. There is only civilian traffic; trucks very rarely appear on these routes," Filatov noted.

At the same time, the enemy continues to attempt to take control of all paved roads along the Mariupol–Berdyansk route and toward Zaporizhzhia. So far, they have not succeeded, but, as he noted, the occupiers will devote increasing attention to this over time.

"In the near future, any movement out of Crimea—and Crimea itself—will become a major problem for the enemy. Not from a military standpoint, but more in general. In other words, conditions there will be, let's say, close to a humanitarian catastrophe," Filatov emphasized.

Watch more: Russians are fleeing occupied Crimea en masse: "There’s never been queue like this in front of bridge before. It’s absolute record". VIDEO

The commander of the First Separate Assault Regiment noted that the situation on the Zaporizhzhia front has become more favorable for the Defense Forces due to the deterioration of the enemy’s logistics from the Crimean territory.

"We are seeing a decrease in the intensity of artillery strikes and the impact of enemy UAVs. Yes, the situation has not yet fully stabilized, but nevertheless, the enemy has begun to use artillery less frequently and with less intensity. We are also seeing a gradual decline in the number of assaults," Filatov added.