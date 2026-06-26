Russians are fleeing occupied Crimea en masse: "There’s never been queue like this in front of bridge before. It’s absolute record". VIDEO

A video filmed by an eyewitness whilst driving across the Kerch Bridge from the Krasnodar Krai side of the Russian Federation has been shared on social media. The footage shows a traffic jam involving a large number of vehicles waiting to cross into Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the videographer, whilst recording the length of the queue of cars near Kerch, noted that the number of vehicles waiting to cross was unusual:

"Just so you understand, there’s a queue at Kerch. I think this is an absolute record. There’s never been a queue like this in front of the bridge before. I’ve already passed two cameras..."

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